TDP MPs' Detention Height of Centre's 'Oppressive Attitude': Chandrababu Naidu
It was 'atrocious' to behave in "an inhuman" manner against the MPs who tried to stage a peaceful protest (outside the Prime Minister's residence), Andhra Pradesh chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said.
File photo of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Getty Images)
Amaravati (AP): Andhra Pradesh chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday condemned the detention of ruling TDP MPs in New Delhi by police as the "height of the Centre's oppressive attitude."
It was 'atrocious' to behave in "an inhuman" manner against the MPs who tried to stage a peaceful protest (outside the Prime Minister's residence), he said.
A release from the Chief Minister's Office said Naidu spoke over phone with some of the MPs who have been hospitalised following their 'arrest' and enquired about their health.
"They (Delhi police) behaved in an inhuman fashion, without even caring about the MPs' age. This was the height of the Centre's oppressive attitude. The Centre's stance is totally undemocratic," the Chief Minister said.
The TDP MPs were detained when they attempted to protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here demanding special category status to Andhra Pradesh.
