Setback for Chandrababu Naidu as TDP's Four Rajya Sabha Lawmakers Join BJP

New Delhi: The current political crisis has deepened further for N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Four out of the six Rajya Sabha members of the TDP are set to split and join the BJP, highly placed sources have told News18.

S Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh joined the BJP in presence of party's working president JP Nadda. GM Rao will be formally joining the party later as he was unwell.

"Yes, I am leaving the TDP. I will join the BJP. I have been a former member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarti Parishad (ABVP) and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha," Venkatesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Four TDP members will give the BJP an extra edge in the upper house of the Parliament where, unlike the Lok Sabha, it does not enjoy a simple majority. The opposition is expected to offer resistance to several key legislation, as it did last time, introduced by the BJP. Because two-thirds of the party's strength is going to merge with the BJP, it is unlikely to invite penalties under the anti-defection law.

The anti-defection law, added to the Constitution as the Tenth Schedule by the 52nd amendment during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure as the Prime Minister in 1985, makes it mandatory that two-thirds of the strength of a party should agree to a ‘merger’.

The TDP is already suffering from a huge crisis, having lost 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats, and 151 out of 175 Assembly seats to Jaganmohan Reddy's Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). Naidu's outfit currently has a strength of eight MPs, five of which are members of the Rajya Sabha and the remaining of the Lok Sabha.

According to sources, TDP Rajya Sabha MPs will frame a resolution and submit it to the Rajya Sabha chairperson requesting a formal merger. Speaking about the developments, TDP leader Lanka Dinakaran told News18," I don't know how far this is true but I feel strongly that many TDP leaders are disgruntled by the loss. Till now no one has taken responsibility [for the poll debacles] and there has so far been no introspection by top leaders."

Chowdary, one of those set to join the BJP, is the founder of the Sujana group of companies. According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the company had defrauded banks to the tune of Rs 5,700 crore. In November last year, officials of the ED and the Income Tax department had carried out multiple raids at his residence and offices in Hyderabad.

Naidu said his party had fought with the BJP only for special category status to Andhra Pradesh and to protect the state's interests. "We sacrificed central ministers for special status, we condemn attempts of the BJP to weaken the TDP," he said. "This crisis is not new to the party. Our leaders and cadre have nothing to be nervous about."

Naidu, who is vacationing in Europe, took stock of the situation and spoke to a couple of senior party leaders over phone, party sources said. He inquired about the rebellion and told leaders that such crises were not new to the TDP.

