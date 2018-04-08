TDP MPs Sit on Dharna for Andhra Special Status Outside PM Modi’s Home, Detained

Delhi: TDP MPs protest outside prime minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg over demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/qHOzGjuGIq — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

Delhi: TDP MPs detained as they staged protest outside prime minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg over demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/kLR6VvZwQf — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

Lawmakers from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) sat on a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Sunday morning demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.The MPs were forcibly removed from outside 7, Lok Kalyan Marg and packed into buses, but continued to wave placards and raise slogans against the BJP-led central government. They were taken to the Tughlaq Road Police Station.The MPs had staged a similar protest on Friday evening inside Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's chamber and were forcibly removed.The TDP members had been noisily protesting in both Houses of Parliament holding placards etc, demanding special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Around mid-March, having quit the NDA, they gave no-confidence motion against the government but it was not admitted by the Speaker.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded a special session of Parliament, which was adjourned sine die on Friday, to discuss the demand. Piloted a resolution to the effect in the Assembly, he accused the central government of acting in an “autocratic manner” and ensuring that the no-confidence motion against it did not come up for discussion despite the TDP MPs "waging a relentless struggle" till the last minute.MPs from YSR Congress, TDP’s regional rival, had resigned from the Lok Sabha last week and launched a relay hunger at Andhra Bhavan in the national capital.