TDP to Protest Against Centre Today, CM Chandrababu Naidu Will Show Clips of Narendra Modi Making Special Status Promise
TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said BJP has colluded with a tainted party, YSR Congress, to do injustice to 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh but the fight for right against Modi government will continue until justice gets delivered.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (PTI)
Hyderabad: The Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will be organising a grand public meeting in Tirupati on Monday to protest against the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.
The party has said that the Tirupati rally would be a reminder for the Narendra Modi-led BJP government which has failed to keep up its promises made to the people of the state.
Four years ago, on April 30, 2014, Narendra Modi, then the BJP prime ministerial candidate, made several promises to the five crore people of Andhra Pradesh, including the Special Category Status.
TDP promises to hold the huge public meeting on the same date at the same venue calling for a "fight against betrayal and collusion politics" to remind the government of its promises.
TDP President and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu will address the meeting and also play clips of PM Modi making those promises four years ago. "BJP has colluded with a tainted party, the YSR Congress, to do injustice to 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh. Our fight will continue against them until justice is delivered and there is no compromise on that," Naidu said.
TDP has been staging protests against the Centre accusing it of injustice to Andhra Pradesh. Recently, on April 20 in Amaravati, Naidu sacrificed his birthday celebrations and observed a day-long hunger strike — Dharma Porata Deeksha. The party has been organising cycle and bike rallies in constituencies across the state to create public awareness over the "injustice" that has been done to Andhra.
Meanwhile, YSRCP is also intensifying its movement for the 'Special Category Status' and has called for 'Betrayal Day' on April 30. Party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders will go on a 12-hour fast in Vizag and protest with black flags.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
