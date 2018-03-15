TDP May Pull Out of NDA, to Back No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Govt

Days after pulling out its ministers from the union cabinet, the Telugu Desam Party, sources say, may pull out of the NDA and will support a no-confidence motion against the Modi government.Sources confirmed that the party is of the view that they must support all decisions which are for the benefit of the state.The decision to support the no-confidence motion was taken by Party supremo Chandrababu Naidu at the Politburo meeting in Amaravati.Chandrababu Naidu is under pressure from YSR Congress chief Jagan Reddy, who had dared him to pull out of the alliance. He had alleged that Naidu was not doing so as he was afraid of "witch-hunting".With the BJP government enjoying absolute majority in Lok Sabha, the central government is under no threat of collapsing.Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government in Parliament on Friday.Party president Jaganmohan Reddy has written to all parties seeking their support in seeking special status for Andhra Pradesh.Speaking to News18, YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy said, “Lok Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy will move the no-confidence motion in the House on Friday. Our party leadership is seeking support from other parties.”The YSR Congress has decided to take lead in the matter as the public is associating the issue with Telugu pride and it has become a hot election topic.