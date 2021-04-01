Tea Parties, Cricket Matches, Temple Visits: How Political Parties are Wooing Voters in Siliguri

The candidates from various political parties in Siliguri and neighbouring Dabgram-Phulbari constituencies are trying to woo the voters in unique ways. Tea parties, cricket matches, and temple visits by political candidates have become common in the election season.

BJP’s Siliguri candidate Shankar Ghosh went to the Surya Sen Park of Siliguri on Wednesday morning. There, he had a long conversation with the joggers over several cups of tea. After that, he went to the Bidhan Market where he interacted with the local people and ended up at an old tea stall enjoying tea and butter toast.

CPI(M) candidate Ashok Bhattacharya was busy playing cricket with local people. He has been seen playing cricket at the Siliguri Hindi School ground. There he communicated with the non-Bengali voters. Then he visited ward number six in the locality.

The Trinamool Congress candidate Om Prakash Mishra visited the College Para area on Wednesday. He walked through the streets and communicated with the locals. He also enjoyed tea with many local residents.

The BJP candidate of the Dabgram-Phulbari seat, however, visited the local ISKCON Temple. He offered aarti too. Gautam Dev of Trinamool kept himself busy by interacting with local people in the Phulbari number 2 Gram Panchayat area.

The two assembly constituencies of Siliguri and Dabgram-Phulbari in north Bengal will go to the polls on April 17.