Teach Lesson to Leaders Who Forbid 'Bharat Mata' Chants, PM Modi Asks Bihar; But Ally Nitish Faces Onion Attack

Hitting out at his political rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that they do not want to hear slogans hailing Mother India and Lord Ram. He warned the people of Bihar to be wary of them.

“Those who have tied up with the Jungle Raj people, you know what they want,” Modi asked the crowd in a rally he addressed in Bihar’s Saharsa. “They do not want you to chant Bharat Mata ki jai. There are such people who develop fever every time they hear this slogan,” Modi said.

He added that such people “do not also want that you chant Jai Shri Ram slogans. There is a group which forbids the chanting of this slogan. The other develops headache on hearing such slogans. If such people have problem with Mother India, then the people of Bihar have problem with them,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that “such people” needed to be taught a lesson which could happen when people of Bihar voted and defeated “such people” with record margins.

Modi said that the manner in which Krishna picked up Govardhan mountain, the voters had the power to lift up the democracy of their country by casting their ballot and inking their fingers. In his earlier rally, held in Araria Prime Minister Modi had attacked Congress, commenting on how its combined tally of MPs in the Parliament, had fallen below 100.

NDA’s other tall leader, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also held multiple rallies in Bihar on Tuesday where he also asked his supporters to ensure that NDA’s candidates win with record numbers. In a rally he addressed in Harlakhi, onions were thrown at Nitish Kumar while he was talking about his plans to create jobs versus those of RJD.

Unfazed, Nitish Kumar said that his government had provided over 6 lakh jobs as opposed to 95,000 jobs that were provided during 15 years of Lalu Rabri rule. He said that “some people who do not even know the alphabet are talking about providing government jobs…Whereas we are talking about providing jobs by opening up industries and introducing the latest technology.”