Team Bhupendra Patel Gets Makeover: Read to Know Details of New Ministers Who Made the Cut

With surprise pick Bhupendra Patel firmly in the seat as Gujarat chief minister, a new team of young and fresh faces will take oath on Thursday as the council of ministers, with the BJP sticking to the “no repeat” theory. The cabinet expansion was delayed by a day amid buzz of frayed tempers as the party decided to drop Team Vijay Rupani and make way for the new crop. As hectic parleys ensued, the top brass jumped in to quell dissent which would have compounded issues as the party gears up for the 2022 polls.

News18 has exclusively accessed the list of ministers who will take oath as part of Patel’s cabinet and so far, none of the names from the Vijay Rupani team have been repeated. However, a few more names are likely to be added to the team.

Here are the new members of Patel’s council and what we know about them so far, according to data from ADR and My Neta based on their 2012 and 2017 affidavits:

• Naresh Patel, Gandevi: The 51-year-old is a Class 10 pass-out. He contested election from Gandevi, Gujarat, in the year 2017 and won. There are no records of any criminal cases against him.

• Kanubhai Desai, Pardi: Desai, 61, holds a B.Com degree. There are no records of criminal cases against him too.

• Hrishikesh Patel, Visnagar: The 56-year-old holds a diploma in Civil Engineering. Business and farming are listed as his professions.

• JV Kakdiya, Dhari: A graduate, Dhari is 56 and has no criminal cases against him.

• Jitu Chaudhary, Kaprada: The 48-year-old is listed as a farmer and has charges related to voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation against him.

• Jagdish Panchal, Nikol: Panchal, 66, owns a business and has assets worth Rs 14 crore.

• Arvind Raiyani, Rajkot: The MLA has completed education till Class 9 and has charges related to punishment for voluntarily causing hurt and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace.

• Harsh Sanghvi, Majura: Sanghvi, 34, has three criminal records and 6,72,052 Rupees financial liability.

• Raghavji Patel, Jamnagar: The 58-year-old has two declared cases and assets worth Rs 4 crore.

• Mukesh Patel, Olpad: Registered as a farmer & contractor, the 42-year-old has no criminal cases against him.

• Nimisha Suthar, Morwa Hadaf: Suthar is 29 and holds a Diploma in Electric Engineering and Computor Cum Programme Asst.

• Dushyant Patel, Bharuch: The 47-year-old has assets worth Rs 3 crore and no declared cases.

• Gajendra Parmar, Prantij: Parmar, 39, holds a BA (Hindi) degree and has no criminal cases

• Brijesh Merja, Morbi: Aged 62, Merja is a B.Com from Saurashtra University.

• Pradeep Parmar, Asarva: A class 10 passout, Parmar has assets worth Rs 23 lakh and no liabilities.

• Deva Malam, Keshod: Malam has assets worth Rs 5 crore and o declared criminal cases.

• Kiritsinh Rana, Limbdi: Rana is a Class 10 passout with assets worth Rs 1 crore and no liabilities.

• Arjun Sinh Chauhan, Mahemdavad: Aged 41, Chauhan has assets worth Rs 12 lakh and no declared criminal cases.

• Kuber Dindor, Santrampur: A professor, Dindor is a PHD holder from Sardar Patel University and & M.A. from L.D. Arts College, Ahmedabad.

• RC Makwana, Mahuva: Makwana, 47, is class 10 pass and his wife is also a politician.

