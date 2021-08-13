Team of 10 TMC Members Arrive in Tripura for 'Khela Hobe'. But There's More to It

After forming team ‘Panch Pandav‘ with focus on Tripura, poll-related activities have been gaining pace in the Trinamool Congress. On Friday, a team of 10 members reached election-bound Tripura.

The team consisted of one minister and other important MPs — Bratya Basu (education minister), Dola Sen, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Arpita Ghosh, Prasun Banerjee, Abir Biswas, Abu Taher Khan, Aparupa Poddar, Pratima Mondal and Vasudhara Goswami.

The team has been instructed to build up confidence of local leaders, and also conduct ‘Khela Hobe’ with pomp and vigour on August 16. TMC’s new-found attention for Tripura has two reasons behind it.

Firstly, workers in the state are new and TMC claimed they are “intimidated" everyday. The party also said that false cases have been slapped on them. Hence, senior leaders and MPs are staying there to instil confidence among local workers.

Secondly, the TMC has found in its research that situation in Tripura is conducive before the elections in 2023. Hence, they don’t want to leave any chance to increase their presence in the state.

“They are scared of us that is why wrong cases have been filed. We will also see to it," Bratyo Basu said on his way to Tripura. Reacting to TMC’s activities, BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “They are taking plane on rent, so now they can either go to Tripura or Delhi. We don’t consider TMC in Tripura. They have flouted Disaster Management Act, and rule of law is equal for all in Tripura."

Eight MPs and one minister will be staying in Tripura in the next three days, following which a new team will be sent.

