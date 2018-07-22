GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Teasing a Break-up? Uddhav Thackeray Says Shiv Sena Will Oppose BJP Openly

In a teaser of an interview released on Sunday, Thackeray said he won’t let anyone shoot from the Shiv Sena’s shoulders.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Teasing a Break-up? Uddhav Thackeray Says Shiv Sena Will Oppose BJP Openly
File photo of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: Two days after abstaining from the no-trust vote against the Narendra Modi government, Uddhav Thackeray has said that he won’t let anyone shoot from the Shiv Sena’s shoulders.

In a teaser of an interview released on Sunday, Thackeray said that his party had supported its ally openly in the past and will now oppose openly too.

While the BJP and the Sena have been at loggerheads for a while now, Uddhav’s decision to ask his 18 MPs to not support the BJP in Friday’s showdown in Lok Sabha has signaled that the alliance has now reached a breaking point.

Adding to the snub in Parliament was the praise the party lavished on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his no-holds barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party’s mouthpiece Saamna splashed a picture of Gandhi hugging Modi, and the headline read, “Brother, you have won us over”.

The full interview that was taken by party leader Sanjay Raut on Friday, the day of the no-confidence motion, will be released Monday and even holds the potential to wreck the coalition government in Maharashtra.

According to sources, Thackeray was peeved by how the BJP tried to get its support for the no-confidence motion. Party sources said that the whip, which was “mistakenly” issued asking MPs to vote for the government and was later withdrawn, was actually a BJP ploy.

Upset over this, Thackeray had decided to abstain, sources said. .

Reports had also claimed that BJP chief Amit Shah had dialled Thackeray to convince him, but top Sena sources denied it.

“It is true that Amit Shah called him several times. The day of no-confidence motion itself, there were at least five calls. But Uddhavji did not receive any of those calls,” a senior Shiv Sena leader told News18.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...