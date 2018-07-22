English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Teasing a Break-up? Uddhav Thackeray Says Shiv Sena Will Oppose BJP Openly
In a teaser of an interview released on Sunday, Thackeray said he won’t let anyone shoot from the Shiv Sena’s shoulders.
File photo of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: Two days after abstaining from the no-trust vote against the Narendra Modi government, Uddhav Thackeray has said that he won’t let anyone shoot from the Shiv Sena’s shoulders.
In a teaser of an interview released on Sunday, Thackeray said that his party had supported its ally openly in the past and will now oppose openly too.
While the BJP and the Sena have been at loggerheads for a while now, Uddhav’s decision to ask his 18 MPs to not support the BJP in Friday’s showdown in Lok Sabha has signaled that the alliance has now reached a breaking point.
Adding to the snub in Parliament was the praise the party lavished on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his no-holds barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party’s mouthpiece Saamna splashed a picture of Gandhi hugging Modi, and the headline read, “Brother, you have won us over”.
The full interview that was taken by party leader Sanjay Raut on Friday, the day of the no-confidence motion, will be released Monday and even holds the potential to wreck the coalition government in Maharashtra.
According to sources, Thackeray was peeved by how the BJP tried to get its support for the no-confidence motion. Party sources said that the whip, which was “mistakenly” issued asking MPs to vote for the government and was later withdrawn, was actually a BJP ploy.
Upset over this, Thackeray had decided to abstain, sources said. .
Reports had also claimed that BJP chief Amit Shah had dialled Thackeray to convince him, but top Sena sources denied it.
“It is true that Amit Shah called him several times. The day of no-confidence motion itself, there were at least five calls. But Uddhavji did not receive any of those calls,” a senior Shiv Sena leader told News18.
Also Watch
In a teaser of an interview released on Sunday, Thackeray said that his party had supported its ally openly in the past and will now oppose openly too.
While the BJP and the Sena have been at loggerheads for a while now, Uddhav’s decision to ask his 18 MPs to not support the BJP in Friday’s showdown in Lok Sabha has signaled that the alliance has now reached a breaking point.
Adding to the snub in Parliament was the praise the party lavished on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his no-holds barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party’s mouthpiece Saamna splashed a picture of Gandhi hugging Modi, and the headline read, “Brother, you have won us over”.
The full interview that was taken by party leader Sanjay Raut on Friday, the day of the no-confidence motion, will be released Monday and even holds the potential to wreck the coalition government in Maharashtra.
According to sources, Thackeray was peeved by how the BJP tried to get its support for the no-confidence motion. Party sources said that the whip, which was “mistakenly” issued asking MPs to vote for the government and was later withdrawn, was actually a BJP ploy.
Upset over this, Thackeray had decided to abstain, sources said. .
Reports had also claimed that BJP chief Amit Shah had dialled Thackeray to convince him, but top Sena sources denied it.
“It is true that Amit Shah called him several times. The day of no-confidence motion itself, there were at least five calls. But Uddhavji did not receive any of those calls,” a senior Shiv Sena leader told News18.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India Has Strong Bench Strength in Pace Bowling, Says Zaheer Khan
- How to Drive Your Car On a Track Day - Easy Tips and Tricks
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Anil Kapoor, Rhea and Herself; See Pic
- UAE Driving Licence Now Valid in Over 50 Countries, India Not on the List
- Nora Fatehi Recreates The Iconic Dilbar Step Looking Hotter Than July
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...