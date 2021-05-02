Tehatta Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

78. Tehatta (तेहट्टा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Nadia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Tehatta is part of 12. Krishnanagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,51,038 eligible electors, of which 1,29,617 were male, 1,21,419 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tehatta in 2021 is 937.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,30,569 eligible electors, of which 1,20,001 were male, 1,10,567 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,457 eligible electors, of which 1,04,950 were male, 94,508 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tehatta in 2016 was 987. In 2011, there were 687.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Dutta Gouri Sankar of TMC won in this seat by defeating Ranjit Kumar Mandal of CPIM by a margin of 17,396 votes which was 8.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.04% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ranjit Kumar Mandal of CPIM won in this seat defeating Tapas Kumar Saha of IND by a margin of 19,197 votes which was 10.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 42.78% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 78. Tehatta Assembly segment of Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Krishnanagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Krishnanagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Tehatta are: Ashutosh Paul (BJP), Tapas Kumar Saha (TMC), Tarak Nath Biswas (BSP), Subodh Chandra Biswas (CPIM), Surya Biswas (PVM), Chiranjit Sardar (IND), Rabindranath Halder (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.52%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.36%, while it was 88.44% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 351 polling stations in 78. Tehatta constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 273. In 2011 there were 245 polling stations.

EXTENT:

78. Tehatta constituency comprises of the following areas of Nadia district of West Bengal: 1. Betai-I, Betai-II, Chhitka, Kanainagar, Natna, Patharghata-I, Raghunathpur, Shyamnagar and Tehatta GPs of CDB Tehatta-I 2. Dighal Kandi, Nandanpur, Narayanpur-I and Narayanpur-II GPs of CDB Karimpur-II. It shares an inter-state border with Nadia.

The total area covered by Tehatta is 316 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tehatta is: 23°49’58.8"N 88°32’31.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Tehatta results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam