English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tehri Garhwal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tehri Garhwal (टिहरी गढ़वाल) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tehri Garhwal (टिहरी गढ़वाल) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Tehri Garhwal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Uttarakhand region of Uttarakhand in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.74%. The estimated literacy level of Tehri Garhwal is 80.57%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,92,503 votes which was 24.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.67% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Vijay Bahuguna of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 52,939 votes which was 9.05% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.97% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.44% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.44% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Tehri Garhwal was: Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,11,671 men, 6,40,943 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Tehri Garhwal is: 30.5 78.6667
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: टिहरी गढ़वाल, उत्तराखंड (Hindi); তেহরি গড়ওয়াল, উত্তরাখন্ড (Bengali); टिहरी गढ़वाल, उत्तराखंड (Marathi); તેહરી ગરવાલ, ઉત્તરાખંડ (Gujarati); தெஹ்ரி கார்வால், உத்திரகண்ட் (Tamil); తెహరీ గఢ్ వాలా, ఉత్తరాఖండ్ (Telugu); ತೆಹ್ರಿ ಘರ್ವಾಲ್, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); തെഹ്രിഗർഹ്വാൾ, ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Vijay Bahuguna of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 52,939 votes which was 9.05% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.97% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.
Tehri Garhwal Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
UKD(D)
--
--
Anu Pant
BSP
--
--
Satyapal
CPI(M)
--
--
Rajendra Purohit
SVP
--
--
Gautam Singh Bisht
UKD
--
--
Jay Prakash Upadhyay
IND
--
--
Gopal Mani
UPGP
--
--
(Ca) Sanjay Kundaliya
BJP
--
--
Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Brij Bhushan Karanwal
IND
--
--
Daulat Kunwar
IND
--
--
Barhm Dev Jha
IND
--
--
Madhu Shah
IND
--
--
Sardar Khan (Pappu)
IND
--
--
Sanjay Goyal
INC
--
--
Pritam Singh
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.44% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.44% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Tehri Garhwal was: Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,11,671 men, 6,40,943 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Tehri Garhwal is: 30.5 78.6667
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: टिहरी गढ़वाल, उत्तराखंड (Hindi); তেহরি গড়ওয়াল, উত্তরাখন্ড (Bengali); टिहरी गढ़वाल, उत्तराखंड (Marathi); તેહરી ગરવાલ, ઉત્તરાખંડ (Gujarati); தெஹ்ரி கார்வால், உத்திரகண்ட் (Tamil); తెహరీ గఢ్ వాలా, ఉత్తరాఖండ్ (Telugu); ತೆಹ್ರಿ ಘರ್ವಾಲ್, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); തെഹ്രിഗർഹ്വാൾ, ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results