Tej Narayan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Tej Narayan Pandey, better known as Pawan Pandey, was a minister in the previous Akhilesh Yadav government and has been an SP MLA from Ayodhya. He has once again been fielded from the Ayodhya Assembly seat. Pawan Pandey has also been the vice-president of Lucknow University Students’ Union and is considered to be close to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Tej Narayan is 41 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 23 lakh and total liabilies of Rs 14.1 lakh.

