English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tej Pratap in Delhi for Brother Tejashwi’s Birthday, Vows Not to Return Home Till Family Backs Divorce
Tej Pratap Yadav, who filed for divorce from Aishwarya Rai earlier this month, has spent the past two days in Mathura.
File photo of Tej Pratap's engagement with Aishwarya Rai. (News18)
Loading...
Mathura: RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday left for Delhi from Mathura after visiting Vrindavan and Radhakund, sources close to the former Bihar minister said.
Yadav told a regional news channel earlier Friday that he would not return home till his family backed his decision to divorce his wife Aishwarya Rai.
Rai is daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai and grandchild of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai. They got married on May 12.
During the telephonic conversation with the channel, Yadav had said that he was in Haridwar.
However, the sources told PTI-Bhasha that he has spent the past two days in Mathura.
The RJD leader was last seen in Bodh Gaya on November 3 where he had checked-in to a hotel after meeting his ailing father at a hospital in Ranchi.
The sources said Yadav performed Govardhan Puja in Vrindavan and circumambulation of the Giriraj hillock in Govardhan town.
Yadav did not talk to media in Vrindavan, Radhakund or Govardhan, but he allowed people to take photographs.
The sources said Yadav left for Delhi to celebrate his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav's birthday.
(With PTI inputs)
Yadav told a regional news channel earlier Friday that he would not return home till his family backed his decision to divorce his wife Aishwarya Rai.
Rai is daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai and grandchild of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai. They got married on May 12.
During the telephonic conversation with the channel, Yadav had said that he was in Haridwar.
However, the sources told PTI-Bhasha that he has spent the past two days in Mathura.
The RJD leader was last seen in Bodh Gaya on November 3 where he had checked-in to a hotel after meeting his ailing father at a hospital in Ranchi.
The sources said Yadav performed Govardhan Puja in Vrindavan and circumambulation of the Giriraj hillock in Govardhan town.
Yadav did not talk to media in Vrindavan, Radhakund or Govardhan, but he allowed people to take photographs.
The sources said Yadav left for Delhi to celebrate his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav's birthday.
(With PTI inputs)
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Joe Russo Reveals Infinity War Sequel is 'Currently Sitting Right at Three Hours'
- A Pair of Clean Lungs Was Installed In Delhi 6 Days Ago, This Is What It Looks Like After Diwali
- Netflix Testing Feature Allowing Platform to be Controlled by Eye Movements [Video]
- PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know
- From Ranbir-Alia to Varun-Natasha, Here’s How Your favourite Stars Celebrated Diwali
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...