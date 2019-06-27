English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tej Pratap to Launch Online Forum for ‘Change Makers’ Tomorrow
Tej Pratap launched the political outfit 'Lalu-Rabri Morcha' two months ago and had fielded candidates to contest the Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.
File photo of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav. (PTI)
Patna: Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday announced that he will launch his new online platform “Tej Sena” on Friday.
Tej Pratap launched the political outfit 'Lalu-Rabri Morcha' two months ago and had fielded candidates to contest the Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. “Join Tej Sena — an online platform for change makers. Launching on June 28,” the state’s former health minister tweeted.
During the general elections, Tej Pratap had expressed dissatisfaction over his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav’s decision to not field candidates of his choice from the Sheohar and Jehanabad Lok Sabha seats.
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
