1-min read

Tej Pratap to Launch Online Forum for ‘Change Makers’ Tomorrow

Tej Pratap launched the political outfit 'Lalu-Rabri Morcha' two months ago and had fielded candidates to contest the Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
Tej Pratap to Launch Online Forum for ‘Change Makers’ Tomorrow
File photo of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav. (PTI)
Patna: Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday announced that he will launch his new online platform “Tej Sena” on Friday.

Tej Pratap launched the political outfit 'Lalu-Rabri Morcha' two months ago and had fielded candidates to contest the Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. “Join Tej Sena — an online platform for change makers. Launching on June 28,” the state’s former health minister tweeted.

Tej Sena

During the general elections, Tej Pratap had expressed dissatisfaction over his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav’s decision to not field candidates of his choice from the Sheohar and Jehanabad Lok Sabha seats.

