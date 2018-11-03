English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tej Pratap to Meet Lalu in Ranchi Hospital Today as Family Tries to Save His Marriage to Aishwarya Rai
Tej Pratap wanted to leave for Ranchi on Friday itself, however, he returned from the airport after being persuaded by his mother Rabri Devi and close family members.
Tej Pratap Yadav had tied the nuptial knot with Aishwarya Rai on Tej Pratap Yadav tied the nuptial knot with Aishwarya Rai on May 12 this year.
Loading...
New Delhi: A day after filing his divorce petition, RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is set to meet his father in Ranchi on Saturday. Former railway minister's son had approached a civil court in Patna on Friday, seeking divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai just six months after the wedding.
According to sources, Tej Pratap is enroute to Ranchi, where his father is lodged in connection with multi-crore fodder scam cases. Lalu's eldest son spent the night at Gaya and left for Ranchi this morning, a source said.
Tej Pratap wanted to leave for Ranchi on Friday itself, however, he returned from the airport after being persuaded by his mother Rabri Devi and close family members.
RJD MLA's case has been listed for hearing on November 29. His lawyer Yashwant Kumar Sharma said, "I cannot give much details. I was only told by my client that he and his wife were not compatible and hence he wanted divorce."
No member of the family was available for comments. Journalists and cameramen made a beeline outside the 10, Circular Road residence of Rabri Devi where Aishwarya Rai along with her father Chandrika Rai visited in the evening while refusing to take questions. They were later joined by Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti, the eldest of Lalu-Rabri's nine children.
Granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai, Aishwarya is a management graduate. Pratap, a sitting RJD MLA, and Rai had tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai on May 12.
According to sources, Tej Pratap is enroute to Ranchi, where his father is lodged in connection with multi-crore fodder scam cases. Lalu's eldest son spent the night at Gaya and left for Ranchi this morning, a source said.
Tej Pratap wanted to leave for Ranchi on Friday itself, however, he returned from the airport after being persuaded by his mother Rabri Devi and close family members.
RJD MLA's case has been listed for hearing on November 29. His lawyer Yashwant Kumar Sharma said, "I cannot give much details. I was only told by my client that he and his wife were not compatible and hence he wanted divorce."
No member of the family was available for comments. Journalists and cameramen made a beeline outside the 10, Circular Road residence of Rabri Devi where Aishwarya Rai along with her father Chandrika Rai visited in the evening while refusing to take questions. They were later joined by Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti, the eldest of Lalu-Rabri's nine children.
Granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai, Aishwarya is a management graduate. Pratap, a sitting RJD MLA, and Rai had tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai on May 12.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Krunal Pandya in Line for Debut as Windies Return to Scene of Historic World T20 Triumph
- Shah Rukh Khan's Private Birthday Party Abruptly Shut Down by Mumbai Police
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
- Zero Trailer: Anushka's 'Ganwar Pasand Hai Mujhe' Dialogue Inspires Memes; See the Best Ones
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...