1-min read

Tej Pratap to Meet Lalu in Ranchi Hospital Today as Family Tries to Save His Marriage to Aishwarya Rai

Tej Pratap wanted to leave for Ranchi on Friday itself, however, he returned from the airport after being persuaded by his mother Rabri Devi and close family members.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
Tej Pratap Yadav had tied the nuptial knot with Aishwarya Rai on Tej Pratap Yadav tied the nuptial knot with Aishwarya Rai on May 12 this year.
New Delhi: A day after filing his divorce petition, RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is set to meet his father in Ranchi on Saturday. Former railway minister's son had approached a civil court in Patna on Friday, seeking divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai just six months after the wedding.

According to sources, Tej Pratap is enroute to Ranchi, where his father is lodged in connection with multi-crore fodder scam cases. Lalu's eldest son spent the night at Gaya and left for Ranchi this morning, a source said.

Tej Pratap wanted to leave for Ranchi on Friday itself, however, he returned from the airport after being persuaded by his mother Rabri Devi and close family members.

RJD MLA's case has been listed for hearing on November 29. His lawyer Yashwant Kumar Sharma said, "I cannot give much details. I was only told by my client that he and his wife were not compatible and hence he wanted divorce."

No member of the family was available for comments. Journalists and cameramen made a beeline outside the 10, Circular Road residence of Rabri Devi where Aishwarya Rai along with her father Chandrika Rai visited in the evening while refusing to take questions. They were later joined by Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti, the eldest of Lalu-Rabri's nine children.

Granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai, Aishwarya is a management graduate. Pratap, a sitting RJD MLA, and Rai had tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai on May 12.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
