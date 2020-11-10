Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

Hasanpur assembly seat will have another Yadav family member fighting the Bihar assembly elections. Tej Pratap, a sitting MLA from Mahua assembly in Vaisali district, has changed the constituency to Hasanpur this time. Yadavs and Muslims are in majority in the constituency. Tej Pratap will face Janata Dal (United) sitting MLA Raj Kumar Ray, who had in 2015 defeated Binod Choudhary of BLSP. He became cabinet minister of health in Nitish Kumar's government from November 2015 till July 2017. In December 2015, he was also appointed as the environment minister of Bihar. Tej Pratap Yadav is the eldest son among the seven daughters and two sons of two former chief ministers of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi.

Tej Pratap Yadav is a RJD candidate from Hasanpur constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business & Social Work. Tej Pratap Yadav's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 30 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 2.8 crore which includes Rs 1.2 crore in moveable assets and Rs 1.6 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs 3.1 lakh of which Rs 3.1 lakh is self income. Tej Pratap Yadav's has total liabilities of Rs 17.6 lakh.

This RJD candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 3 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Hasanpur are: Kumari Manju Varma (JDU), Rakhi Devi (LJP), Raj Vanshi Mahto (RJD), Rijwana Khatoon (NCP), Sudarshan Singh (RLSP), Ankush Kumar Yadav (BPL), Aman Kumar (RJJP), Banwari Paswan (BMP), Madhu Shweta (PP), Mahesh Yadav (JDS), Mohammad Tamanna (LJD), Shambhu Kumar Singh (BSLP), Ranjeet Yadav (IND), Vatsa Purushottam (IND), Sudama Paswan (IND), Subodh Kumar Jha (BMAP), Sumit Kumar (JAPL)

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD) in 2020 Hasanpur elections.

