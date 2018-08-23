GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tej Pratap Yadav Says Armed Man Grabbed his Hand, Alleges BJP Conspiracy to Kill him

Updated:August 23, 2018, 3:12 PM IST
Tej Pratap Yadav Says Armed Man Grabbed his Hand, Alleges BJP Conspiracy to Kill him
File photo of Tej Pratap Yadav along with his father Lalu Prasad. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Lalu Yadav's son elder son Tej Pratap has claimed that an armed man "clutched" his hand while he was meeting people at Mahua in Bihar, on the occasion of Eid on Wednesday.

Tej Pratap, who was a minister for Health in the Bihar government, alleged that the incident was a "conspiracy" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to "kill" him.

"On my way to Mahua, an armed person held my hand and was unwilling to leave. This is a conspiracy by the RSS and BJP to kill me. MLAs, ministers are not safe here, how can commoners be safe?" Tej Pratap told news agency ANI.

It was Tej Pratap’s driver who spotted the man and the others present then raised an alarm and the man was handed over to the police.

Earlier in July, the RJD leader had accused the BJP and the RSS of hacking his official Facebook account in an attempt to create a rift in his family and weaken the party. He even threatened to file a case.

"My Facebook account was hacked and recovered with the help of Facebook. BJP supporters have always tried to hack my social media accounts and they succeeded," he said in July.

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
