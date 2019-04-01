Tej Pratap Yadav Launches His Own Outfit ‘Lalu Rabri Morcha’, It May Fight on 20 Seats in Bihar

Just before the general election, the feud in Lalu Prasad’s family has boiled over again with elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday saying he would launch his own political outfit ‘Lalu Rabri Morcha’.According to sources, the new outfit may contest the Lok Sabha election on 20 seats in Bihar.Tej Pratap, who had last week resigned as the mentor of the RJD’s youth wing, confirmed that his decision was prompted by strain in ties with younger brother and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav.‘I will float the Lalu Rabri Morcha,” he told reporters in Patna on Monday. Attacking Tejashwi, Tej Pratap said his brother was surrounded by sycophants that had turned his brother against him.Known for his strange fascination with Mahabharata, he once again used an analogy to put his point across of how he was ignored in the party.“Like the Pandavas had asked for just five villages, I had asked for just two seats. I never got an answer for that,” he said.The 30-year-old has been unhappy for some time and often it has been about an ego battle with his brother, who is Lalu Yadav's preferred political successor.The latest clash has been over Tej Pratap demanding two seats for his close aides, a demand not acquiesced by the party.The RJD instead gave a ticket to his estranged father-in-law Chandrika Rai, an eight-time legislator, from the crucial Saran seat. While Tej Pratap, who has filed for divorce, was dead against it, both Lalu and Tejashwi overruled him.He once again said on Monday that the candidate from Saran should not have been an “outsider”.Imploring the RJD to reconsider the decision, he said the candidate from the seat should instead be his mother Rabri Devi.