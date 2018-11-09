Tej Pratap's Divorce Giving 'Stressed' Lalu Prasad Sleepless Nights

Jailed former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad is under stress over his elder son Tej Pratap's planned divorce.Lalu Prasad, serving a jail sentence in the Rs 950 crore fodder scam, is currently being treated for various ailments at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here.Tej Pratap had met Lalu Prasad a week ago and discussed the divorce with him. In the meeting that lasted over two hours, Lalu Prasad reportedly tried to dissuade Tej Pratap against divorcing his wife Aishwarya Rai.Tej Pratap married Aishwarya, daughter of former Bihar Minister Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai, in May.DK Jha, Associate Professor of medicine at RIMS who is treating Lalu Prasad, said: "Tension and stress are not good for Lalu Prasad. He is nearly 70 years old and is being administered 14-15 types of medicines daily. Stress and inadequate sleep can badly hurt his health. He is suffering from various ailments such as sugar (diabetes), kidney-related and more. He is being given a heavy dose of insulin."Hospital sources said insulin dose had been increased in the past three days due to fluctuating sugar level. Lalu Prasad is also facing sleeplessness. "He keeps awake till late night. He is sleeping less due to family problems which is not good for his health," said the doctor.Lalu Prasad was out from jail on a provisional bail for treatment in May this year. He had to surrender on August 30 in a special CBI court of Ranchi on the orders of the Jharkhand High Court. On the same day, he was shifted to RIMS from the Birsa Munda Central Jail.The Jharkhand High Court had on August 24 directed him to surrender by August 30. He was out on provisional bail since May 11. He was in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Central Jail after being convicted in December 2017 in the fodder scam case. He was convicted in two more cases in January and March and awarded 14 years of imprisonment.In 2013, Lalu Prasad was convicted in the first fodder scam case and sentenced to jail for five years.