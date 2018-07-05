Tej Pratap's Wife Aishwarya Rai's Photo on RJD Posters Fuels Speculation of Her Entering Politics

As the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was busy celebrating its 22nd foundation day on Thursday, pictures of Lalu’s daughter in-law on party posters fueled rumours of her entry into politics.However, Aishwarya's mother Purnima Rai, Professor in a Patna college, rubbished talks of her daughter joining politics anytime soon.Talking to News18, she said, “She married just two months back and is enjoying her honeymoon period. I had a conversation with her and madam (Rabri Devi) last night also. There is absolutely no plan of fielding her in politics. Even she is not ready for this.”“She is spending her time watching films and doing shopping just like any other newly married girl. We also inherit rich political background but we never wished that Aishwarya should join politics nor was in our minds when she tied the knot with Tej Pratap”, she said.On her pictures making way in party posters with husband Tej Pratap and other members of Lalu family, she said it must have been the handiwork of some enthusiastic RJD worker, who would have ordered such posters on his his own. She urged that not much must be read into this.However, she did not rule out possibility of joining politics in distant future.“I am requesting all to allow her to lead a normal life. She is not going to join politics now. But nobody knows what will happen in distant future,” She said.Aishwarya Rai, grand daughter of former Chief Minister Daroga Rai, tied the knot with Tej Pratap in May this year. Her father Chandrika Rai was Transport minister in the Mahagathbandhan government.Aishwarya Rai’s images on party posters had sent the rumour mill running as observers connected it with the tiff within the Lalu family and projected it as an effort by party leader Tejashwi Yadav and others to placate Tej Pratap Yadav.However, Aishwarya’s mother denied any rift in the family saying, “Some elements are trying to create confusion which in reality does not exist.”