English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tejashwi by his Side, Jitan Ram Manjhi Vows to Scrap JDU's 'Anti-Dalit' Liquor Ban Law
"I know many JD(U) leaders who consume liquor. Liquor trade is still flourishing in the state but police crackdown only affects the poor. 80 percent people lodged in jails under this law belong to the Dalit community", Manjhi claimed.
HAM(S) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (R) with RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav (L) wave at their supporters during Garib Mahasammelan rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday said that Nitish Kumar's liquor ban has become a means to harass the Dalit community and if elected, his alliance with RJD would scrap the law. He was accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at the ‘Gareeb Rally’.
Manjhi said that he was not against the liquor ban but added that the law enforced by CM Nitish Kumar was draconian in nature and it suppresses the weaker section.
"I know many JD(U) leaders who consume liquor. Liquor trade is still flourishing in the state but police crackdown only affects the poor. 80 percent people lodged in jails under this law belong to the Dalit community", Manjhi claimed.
Tejashwi, too, echoed his concerns and asked where was “Nitish Chacha’s” conscience when his government allowed liquor shops to flourish in every village. He also asked why illegal trade was still flourishing.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) further alleged an involvement of higher-ups in the government in patronising the illicit liquor business.
Both the leaders lashed out at Nitish Kumar and BJP and projected them as anti-Dalit.
Jitan Manjhi also added that he had demanded and fought for reservation in promotions and private sector when he was a part of the NDA, but his voice went unheard.
Referring to the recent amendment of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court, both Tejashwi and Manjhi asked the Narendra Modi government to add the Act in Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.
Manjhi added, “He is doing nothing but only listening to what the Sangh Parivar is telling him. He is conspiring against the Dalits but the people of Bihar will teach him a lesson in Lok Sabha elections.”
Also Watch
Manjhi said that he was not against the liquor ban but added that the law enforced by CM Nitish Kumar was draconian in nature and it suppresses the weaker section.
"I know many JD(U) leaders who consume liquor. Liquor trade is still flourishing in the state but police crackdown only affects the poor. 80 percent people lodged in jails under this law belong to the Dalit community", Manjhi claimed.
Tejashwi, too, echoed his concerns and asked where was “Nitish Chacha’s” conscience when his government allowed liquor shops to flourish in every village. He also asked why illegal trade was still flourishing.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) further alleged an involvement of higher-ups in the government in patronising the illicit liquor business.
Both the leaders lashed out at Nitish Kumar and BJP and projected them as anti-Dalit.
Jitan Manjhi also added that he had demanded and fought for reservation in promotions and private sector when he was a part of the NDA, but his voice went unheard.
Referring to the recent amendment of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court, both Tejashwi and Manjhi asked the Narendra Modi government to add the Act in Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.
Manjhi added, “He is doing nothing but only listening to what the Sangh Parivar is telling him. He is conspiring against the Dalits but the people of Bihar will teach him a lesson in Lok Sabha elections.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|7
|2
|3
|12
|1
|Australia
|31
|25
|28
|84
|2
|England
|19
|19
|9
|47
|3
|Canada
|7
|15
|10
|32
|5
|Scotland
|6
|7
|10
|23
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|South Africa
|4
|1
|4
|9
|8
|Wales
|3
|4
|3
|10
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|16
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Singapore
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team Stuns Olympic Champions England
- GoPro Fusion Review: Takes 360-Degree Videos to a New Level
- IPL 2018: AB De Villiers Goes Past Kohli and Warner to Rank Third in List of Most Sixes
- Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Video Review - Redefining Compact Car Segment
- Tollywood Actress Sri Reddy Goes Topless Against Casting Couch, Taken Into Police Custody