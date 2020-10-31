Tejashwi Can't Even Spell Cabinet and He is Out to Criticise Nitish Who is a Qualified Engineer, Says BJP

Taking a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said the RJD leader can't even spell ‘Cabinet’ correctly and is out criticising CM Nitish Kumar who is a qualified engineer.

Union Minister’s comment on Tejashwi on Saturday comes after several BJP top leaders including PM Modi and JP Nadda took a jibe at former deputy CM of Bihar on RJD's 10 lakh job promise.

"That person who doesn't understand the issue and couldn't even clear class 10th exam is criticising Nitish Kumar who is a qualified engineer. He cannot even write the spelling of Cabinet. His father's first cabinet decision promised that one lakh jobs will be provided but he collected money from them and the applications for the jobs are still there in the dustbin," Ashwini Choubey said, according to NDTV.

"The people of Congress-RJD alliance are Gappu and Pappu will only give ‘lappu’ that means making false tall promises and people should be aware," he added while advising people to remain cautious of the false promises of RJD.

Earlier PM Narendra Modi launched a stinging attack on Tejashwi, asking voters to beware of the "yuvraaj" (crown prince) of "jungle raj", and alleged the party had the "copyright over kidnappings". He asked the voters to view the assembly elections as "an opportunity to re-elect those who pulled Bihar out of darkness".

BJP president JP Nadda in response to Tejashwi’s ‘landlocked Bihar’ remark referred the RJD leader as ‘mind lock’. Nadda also assailed the Lalu Prasad-led RJD, saying the party has a history of conducting "Tail Piyawan, Danda Bhanjan" rally, underlining its reputation of preferring muscle power to education.

Tejashwi has been vocal in his critic on the Nitish Kumar government on unemployment and migration. Shiv Sena backing the RJD leader said that that Tejashwi has been challenging everyone in Bihar without any support.

“A young man without any support, whose family members are in jail and CBI & IT Department is behind him, is challenging everyone in a state like Bihar. I won't be surprised if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Bihar CM tomorrow,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

Tejashwi, who has been declared as the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition Grand Alliance, has been building up his poll campaign on the plank of jobs after announcing that if voted to power they would approve 10 lakh jobs in the government in the very first cabinet of the new government.