Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tejashwi Defends Mamata, Asks Sushma Swaraj to Tweet About Modi's 'Below-the-belt' Remarks Too

Responding to Sushma Swaraj, who accused Mamata Banerjee of 'having crossed all limits', Tejashwi said the external affairs minister must also tweet about the foul language used by the Prime Minister.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tejashwi Defends Mamata, Asks Sushma Swaraj to Tweet About Modi's 'Below-the-belt' Remarks Too
File photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Loading...
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday joined the Opposition chorus to defend Mamata Banerjee after the West Bengal Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi needed a “slap of democracy” for calling Trinamool Congress leaders “extortionists”.

Responding to Sushma Swaraj, who accused Banerjee of “having crossed all limits”, Tejashwi said the external affairs minister must also tweet about the foul language used by the Prime Minister. “I hope you are listening to the below the belt remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You are elder to him, knowledgeable and experienced and yet you choose to target Mamata Banerjee instead despite knowing the truth,” he tweeted.



On Tuesday, Banerjee ruffled political feathers when she hit back at PM Modi for his attack on the Trinamool Congress. The stand-off came amid a verbal duel between the two leaders, which has heightened during the poll season.

The Prime Minister had on Monday dared the West Bengal CM to arrest him for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, a day after three persons were taken into police custody in the Ghatal Lok Sabha seat for allegedly mouthing the slogan as her convoy passed by.

When Cyclone Fani had hit Bengal, sources in the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday said that two attempts were made to reach the West Bengal Chief Minister but she didn’t respond. Reacting to the claims, Banerjee later said at a rally: "I do not consider him (Narendra Modi) prime minister. When the new PM comes, we will speak."

On another occasion, the PM had made a sensational claim that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him, leading to a sharp reaction by Banerjee and party leaders, who complained to the EC regarding "BJP's horse trading. The Bengal CM then said that no matter what Modi and his party does, the people of the state will never vote a party like the BJP to power.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram