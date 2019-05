Tejashwi Defends Mamata, Asks Sushma Swaraj to Tweet About Modi's 'Below-the-belt' Remarks Too

आदरणीय सुषमा जी, कभी माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी की बदज़ुबानी पर ट्वीट करिए। उम्मीद करता हूँ आप उनकी सभी Below the belt बातों को सुन और देख रही होंगी। आप उनसे कहीं अधिक वरिष्ठ, ज्ञानी, व्यवहारिक और अनुभवी है फिर भी सब सच्चाई जानते हुए चुप है और उल्टा @MamataOfficial जी को बोल रही है। https://t.co/peBB1JwN1m — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) 7 May 2019

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday joined the Opposition chorus to defend Mamata Banerjee after the West Bengal Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi needed a “slap of democracy” for calling Trinamool Congress leaders “extortionists”.Responding to Sushma Swaraj , who accused Banerjee of “having crossed all limits”, Tejashwi said the external affairs minister must also tweet about the foul language used by the Prime Minister. “I hope you are listening to the below the belt remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You are elder to him, knowledgeable and experienced and yet you choose to target Mamata Banerjee instead despite knowing the truth,” he tweeted.On Tuesday, Banerjee ruffled political feathers when she hit back at PM Modi for his attack on the Trinamool Congress. The stand-off came amid a verbal duel between the two leaders, which has heightened during the poll season.The Prime Minister had on Monday dared the West Bengal CM to arrest him for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, a day after three persons were taken into police custody in the Ghatal Lok Sabha seat for allegedly mouthing the slogan as her convoy passed by.When Cyclone Fani had hit Bengal, sources in the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday said that two attempts were made to reach the West Bengal Chief Minister but she didn’t respond. Reacting to the claims, Banerjee later said at a rally: "I do not consider him (Narendra Modi) prime minister. When the new PM comes, we will speak."On another occasion, the PM had made a sensational claim that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him, leading to a sharp reaction by Banerjee and party leaders, who complained to the EC regarding "BJP's horse trading. The Bengal CM then said that no matter what Modi and his party does, the people of the state will never vote a party like the BJP to power.