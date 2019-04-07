LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tejashwi ‘Not Allowed’ to Meet Lalu Prasad in Hospital as RJD Runs Show From RIMS Ward

Convicted in fodder scam cases for over a year, the former Bihar Chief Minister is currently admitted at paying ward of RIMS for medical treatment.

News18.com

Updated:April 7, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tejashwi ‘Not Allowed’ to Meet Lalu Prasad in Hospital as RJD Runs Show From RIMS Ward
File photo of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with son Tejashwi Yadav. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has slammed the “dictatorial” BJP for not allowing him to meet his imprisoned father and party chief Lalu Prasad at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi Yadav said he has been waiting to meet Lalu Prasad since Saturday evening, “but the dictatorial BJP is not allowing a son to meet his father as per the rules”.




Convicted in fodder scam cases for over a year, the former Bihar Chief Minister is currently admitted at paying ward of RIMS for medical treatment. Every Saturday, he is permitted to meet a maximum of three people in the hospital ward.

Tejashwi Yadav, however, claimed that there was a conspiracy afoot against his father, referring to the searches conducted at the ward where he is admitted.

Authorities have conducted at least three searches, or surprise inspections, at Lalu Prasad’s ward since mid-March but nothing incriminating has been found.

Government sources said the inspections were done to review his security arrangements, but the RJD has dubbed the exercise as a BJP ploy to make him appear a serial offender.

The RJD chief has been running the party’s affairs from the ward and has been involved in talks over seat-sharing and selection of candidates. Leaders have been making a beeline for visits, but say they are there to enquire about his well-being.

Recently, Prasad had approached the Supreme Court to get bail in the fodder scam cases in which he has been convicted by courts in Ranchi. According to hospital sources, he suffers from multiple diseases and has not been keeping well currently.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram