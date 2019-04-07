English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tejashwi ‘Not Allowed’ to Meet Lalu Prasad in Hospital as RJD Runs Show From RIMS Ward
Convicted in fodder scam cases for over a year, the former Bihar Chief Minister is currently admitted at paying ward of RIMS for medical treatment.
File photo of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with son Tejashwi Yadav. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has slammed the “dictatorial” BJP for not allowing him to meet his imprisoned father and party chief Lalu Prasad at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.
Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi Yadav said he has been waiting to meet Lalu Prasad since Saturday evening, “but the dictatorial BJP is not allowing a son to meet his father as per the rules”.
Convicted in fodder scam cases for over a year, the former Bihar Chief Minister is currently admitted at paying ward of RIMS for medical treatment. Every Saturday, he is permitted to meet a maximum of three people in the hospital ward.
Tejashwi Yadav, however, claimed that there was a conspiracy afoot against his father, referring to the searches conducted at the ward where he is admitted.
Authorities have conducted at least three searches, or surprise inspections, at Lalu Prasad’s ward since mid-March but nothing incriminating has been found.
Government sources said the inspections were done to review his security arrangements, but the RJD has dubbed the exercise as a BJP ploy to make him appear a serial offender.
The RJD chief has been running the party’s affairs from the ward and has been involved in talks over seat-sharing and selection of candidates. Leaders have been making a beeline for visits, but say they are there to enquire about his well-being.
Recently, Prasad had approached the Supreme Court to get bail in the fodder scam cases in which he has been convicted by courts in Ranchi. According to hospital sources, he suffers from multiple diseases and has not been keeping well currently.
Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi Yadav said he has been waiting to meet Lalu Prasad since Saturday evening, “but the dictatorial BJP is not allowing a son to meet his father as per the rules”.
कल शाम से राँची अस्पताल में ईलाजरत अपने पिता से मिलने की प्रतीक्षा में हूँ लेकिन तानाशाही BJP सरकार नियमानुसार एक बेटे को अपने पिता से मिलने भी नहीं दे रही है।लालू जी के साथ साज़िश की जा रही है।जेल सुरक्षा में और वो भी अस्पताल में ईलाजरत रहते उनके कमरे में रोज छापामारी हो रही है।— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 7, 2019
Convicted in fodder scam cases for over a year, the former Bihar Chief Minister is currently admitted at paying ward of RIMS for medical treatment. Every Saturday, he is permitted to meet a maximum of three people in the hospital ward.
Tejashwi Yadav, however, claimed that there was a conspiracy afoot against his father, referring to the searches conducted at the ward where he is admitted.
Authorities have conducted at least three searches, or surprise inspections, at Lalu Prasad’s ward since mid-March but nothing incriminating has been found.
Government sources said the inspections were done to review his security arrangements, but the RJD has dubbed the exercise as a BJP ploy to make him appear a serial offender.
The RJD chief has been running the party’s affairs from the ward and has been involved in talks over seat-sharing and selection of candidates. Leaders have been making a beeline for visits, but say they are there to enquire about his well-being.
Recently, Prasad had approached the Supreme Court to get bail in the fodder scam cases in which he has been convicted by courts in Ranchi. According to hospital sources, he suffers from multiple diseases and has not been keeping well currently.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Majili Movie Review: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni's Film has Perfect Emotional Velocity
- 'Avengers Endgame' Stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth Announce Donation for Children's Hospital
- Amitabh Bachchan Loves It When Aaradhya Destroys His Working Desk
- Vivek Oberoi on ‘PM Narendra Modi’ Release Delay: Some People Put Us in So Many Difficulties
- Norway Creates World Record for Selling More Electric Vehicles in March Than Petrol, Diesel Cars
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results