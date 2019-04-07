Tejashwi ‘Not Allowed’ to Meet Lalu Prasad in Hospital as RJD Runs Show From RIMS Ward

कल शाम से राँची अस्पताल में ईलाजरत अपने पिता से मिलने की प्रतीक्षा में हूँ लेकिन तानाशाही BJP सरकार नियमानुसार एक बेटे को अपने पिता से मिलने भी नहीं दे रही है।लालू जी के साथ साज़िश की जा रही है।जेल सुरक्षा में और वो भी अस्पताल में ईलाजरत रहते उनके कमरे में रोज छापामारी हो रही है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 7, 2019

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has slammed the “dictatorial” BJP for not allowing him to meet his imprisoned father and party chief Lalu Prasad at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi Yadav said he has been waiting to meet Lalu Prasad since Saturday evening, “but the dictatorial BJP is not allowing a son to meet his father as per the rules”.Convicted in fodder scam cases for over a year, the former Bihar Chief Minister is currently admitted at paying ward of RIMS for medical treatment. Every Saturday, he is permitted to meet a maximum of three people in the hospital ward.Tejashwi Yadav, however, claimed that there was a conspiracy afoot against his father, referring to the searches conducted at the ward where he is admitted.Authorities have conducted at least three searches, or surprise inspections, at Lalu Prasad’s ward since mid-March but nothing incriminating has been found.Government sources said the inspections were done to review his security arrangements, but the RJD has dubbed the exercise as a BJP ploy to make him appear a serial offender.The RJD chief has been running the party’s affairs from the ward and has been involved in talks over seat-sharing and selection of candidates. Leaders have been making a beeline for visits, but say they are there to enquire about his well-being.Recently, Prasad had approached the Supreme Court to get bail in the fodder scam cases in which he has been convicted by courts in Ranchi. According to hospital sources, he suffers from multiple diseases and has not been keeping well currently.