Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Tejashwi Trains Guns at JD(U) Leader for Police Officer's Use of MLC's Car

Alleging that people have to pay illegal levy to Ram Chandra Prasad (RCP) Singh to become members of legislative council (MLC), he said central agencies must take action against him.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2019, 9:30 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tejashwi Trains Guns at JD(U) Leader for Police Officer's Use of MLC's Car
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav speaks as party MP and spokesperson Manoj Jha looks on during the release of RJD's election manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, at a press conference, in Patna. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Patna: Senior RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday trained his guns at JD(U) Rajya Sabha member Ram Chandra Prasad Singh as his daughter, who is an IPS officer, reportedly used for official work an MLC's car with an MP sticker pasted on it.

Alleging that people have to pay illegal levy to Ram Chandra Prasad (RCP) Singh to become members of legislative council (MLC), he said central agencies must take action against him.

However, the JD(U) claimed that the rule of law exists in Bihar now, while it was absent during the RJD rule.

RCP Singh's daughter Lipi Singh, who is additional superintendent of police in charge of Barh sub-division of Patna district, had gone to the Saket court in Delhi on Saturday to seek transit remand of controversial Mokama MLA Anant Singh in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case.

Reports then surfaced in the media here that the vehicle used by her to reach the court allegedly belonged to JD(U) MLC Ranveer Nandan. The car though belonging to a member of the state legislative council allegedly carried a sticker used by a member of Parliament.

"The said JD(U) MLC who provided his vehicle has become an MLC by paying the RCP tax. No one knows how many properties and vehicles owned by one person are actually being used by another," Tejashwi alleged.

By 'RCP tax', the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly allegedly referred to illegal levy collected by the JD(U) leader.

RCP Singh, a former IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, is the JD(U) national general secretary and the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha. He is considered the second most powerful leader in JD(U) after Nitish Kumar.

"The incident shows that RCP Singh is distributing the MLC post by accepting money. This has proved the allegations of RCP tax being collected. Nothing moves without paying RCP tax," Tejashwi told reporters.

Talking to reporters here after an RJD's meeting, he claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also JD(U) chief, likes people who collect money for his party.

Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi should inform people what action has been taken in this matter, he said.

Tejashwi asked whether central agencies such as the CBI, the ED and the Income Tax are only for Lalu Prasad and his family.

"They must also take action on other people in corruption cases," he said.

JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan termed Yadav's allegations "baseless and absurd".

He alleged that businessmen had left Bihar during the 15 years of the RJD rule as they had to pay levy to the ruling party at that time.

"There is a rule of law in Bihar now and we don't need anyone's certificate," Ranjan added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram