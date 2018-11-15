Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Neighbour Nitish Kumar of Spying on Him

Is this Nitish Ji's paranoia for security or many other insecurities, frustrations & apprehensions with tht he has put only CCTV camera right on the boundary wall b/w his & mine residence to snoop over?



Why CM needs a camera only thr with already a permanent security check post? pic.twitter.com/EljUO5EiLf — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) 15 November 2018

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused his neighbour, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, of spying on him, claiming that he had trained one of his CCTV cameras towards his bungalow to keep an eye on him.Taking to Twitter, Yadav asked if it was Kumar’s “paranoia for security or many other insecurities, frustrations and apprehensions” that had forced him to prop up cameras “right on the boundary wall b/w his & mine residence to snoop over”.The 5 Circular Road bungalow was allotted to Yadav when he was the Deputy Chief Minister. When Kumar left the Grand Alliance, Yadav became the leader of opposition and he was asked to vacate the bungalow. However, given that the chief minister’s house was on one side and his parents’ was across the road, Yadav petitioned Kumar to retain the house.The relationship between the two leaders has been strained since Yadav targeted Kumar over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state and farmers’ woes.Another tweet read, "Bihar CM's residence is surrounded by main roads from 3 sides & Leader of Opposition's residence from the fourth side. But CM felt the need for CCTV only on the wall bordering his political adversary's residence? Someone should tell him that these petty tricks will prove futile!"Yadav has not only accused the Chief Minister of keeping tabs on his political adversaries, but also indicated that his commitment to austerity is fake. "Nitish Kumar has occupied 3 Chief Ministerial Bungalows (2 in Patna, 1 in Delhi) moreover One exclusive plush suite in Bihar Bhawan! Why self proclaimed austere CM of a poor State has this obsession with luxury & grandeur? Has he got any morality to answer this?"