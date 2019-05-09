Tejashwi Yadav Attacks Modi on Reservations, Says NDA will End Quota Soon

आज के अख़बार की रिपोर्ट है नक़ली पिछड़े PM पिछड़ों-दलितों,अतिपिछड़ों का आरक्षण ख़त्म कर रहे है। ये जातिवादी भाजपाई अब बारी-बारी पिछड़ो,अतिपिछड़ों और दलितों का आरक्षण समाप्त करेंगे।



हमारी माँग है कि जातीय अनुपात में आरक्षण बढ़ाया जाए।



जिसकी जितनी संख्या भारी

उसकी उतनी भागीदारी pic.twitter.com/E5CTULspKZ — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 9, 2019

Opposition leader in Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday alleged that the Centre is set to drop the reservation for backward castes and eventually end the quota meant for Dalits and OBCs.Reservation and caste are the top electoral topics and the release of the OBC sub-quota commission report has further fuelled it.Yadav showed journalists in Patna clippings of the news and said that the fact that this report has been published has proven the RJD’s allegation and certainty that in the days to come, the central government will first reduce the quota for backward castes like Kushwaha, Kurmi, Dangi and Yadavs. "There will be a reduction in the current quota of reservation and in the future, gradual elimination of reservation of Dalits will not be a surprise," he said.Yadav further added saying, "We always used to say that the BJP is a danger to the Constitution and the reservation is going to end."Bihar will be heading for its last two phases of polling in the coming weeks.Earlier, Yadav had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's OBC credential. "He became OBC when he was 55-years-old. OBCs don't accept him as one of them because he hasn't done anything for them. He hates OBC and believe(s) in 'Varana System'."