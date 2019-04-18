English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tejashwi Yadav Calls PM Modi 'Fake OBC', Says 'He Became Backward After Turning 55'
Bihar's former deputy chief minister posted tweets, alleging that Modi's OBC's credentials are 'fake' and he had done nothing for backward castes.
Tejashwi Yadav
Loading...
New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused RJD leadership of promoting dynasty and using politics for personal "enjoyment", as it hit out at Tejashwi Yadav after he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's OBC credentials.
BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav accused Tejashwi Yadav, son of Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, of posting "arrogant, graceless and childish" tweets on the "advice" of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, whom he dubbed as the Bihar leader's "friend, philosopher and guide".
The sharp attack from the BJP leader, who is also the party's in-charge for Bihar affairs, came after the state's former deputy chief minister posted tweets, alleging that Modi's OBC's credentials are "fake" and he had done nothing for backward castes.
Modi's caste is categorised under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. Attacking the RJD, which draws its support from sections of OBC, especially Yadavs, Bhupendra Yadav said it had "betrayed" the cause of social justice ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia and challenged Tejashwi Yadav for a debate.
People of Bihar have rejected the RJD during the ongoing Lok Sabha election and will put a full stop to its politics when votes are counted on May 23, he said. Taking a swipe at Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who has often voiced his anger at his party's decisions, the BJP leader said they have been doing a drama. There is rebellion within the RJD against its candidates at every seat, he said.
BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav accused Tejashwi Yadav, son of Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, of posting "arrogant, graceless and childish" tweets on the "advice" of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, whom he dubbed as the Bihar leader's "friend, philosopher and guide".
The sharp attack from the BJP leader, who is also the party's in-charge for Bihar affairs, came after the state's former deputy chief minister posted tweets, alleging that Modi's OBC's credentials are "fake" and he had done nothing for backward castes.
Yes @narendramodi Ji is a fake OBC. He became OBC when he was 55 years old. OBCs don’t accept him as OBC as he hasn’t done anything for them. He hate OBCs and believe in “Varana System” https://t.co/YuofUoQHmR— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 18, 2019
Modi's caste is categorised under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. Attacking the RJD, which draws its support from sections of OBC, especially Yadavs, Bhupendra Yadav said it had "betrayed" the cause of social justice ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia and challenged Tejashwi Yadav for a debate.
People of Bihar have rejected the RJD during the ongoing Lok Sabha election and will put a full stop to its politics when votes are counted on May 23, he said. Taking a swipe at Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who has often voiced his anger at his party's decisions, the BJP leader said they have been doing a drama. There is rebellion within the RJD against its candidates at every seat, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Universe’s Very First Molecular Bond has been Observed in Space for the First Time
- Amid Avengers: Endgame Promotions, Chris Hemsworth Visits Disneyland Shanghai
- First Ever Interstellar Object May Have Hit Earth Five Years Ago
- 81-Year-Old Man Arrested for Growing Marijuana in Maharashtra, Says He Didn't Know it Was Illegal
- Haystacks, Helicopters and Hema Malini: Will Mathura Choose 'Dream Girl' in Lok Sabha 2019?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results