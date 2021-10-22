CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tejashwi Yadav Dares CM Nitish Kumar to Travel by Road in Bihar

"Nitish Kumar is afraid of facing the people of the state. That is why he travels in helicopters to campaign in the election," the RJD leader claimed (PTI)

Tejashwi was on an election campaign in Kusheshwar Asthan constituency on Thursday

While attacking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the condition of roads in the state, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav challenged him to travel on the roads.

Tejashwi was on an election campaign in Kusheshwar Asthan constituency on Thursday. He uploaded a video showing the bad condition of the roads in the constituency and attacked the NDA government, saying people of this area have been living with potholes and muddied roads for the last 16 years.

“I want to challenge Nitish Kumar to travel on this road, if he does so, his bones will break," Tejashwi said.

 “Nitish Kumar is afraid of facing the people of the state. That is why he travels in helicopters to campaign in the election," the RJD leader claimed.

Tejashwi is doing road shows and door-to-door campaigns in Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga and Tarapur in Munger district in favour of party’s candidates Ganesh Bharti and Arun Kumar Shah respectively.

Both constituencies  Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur  are going to bypolls on October 30.

first published:October 22, 2021, 14:46 IST