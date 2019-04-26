English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tejashwi Yadav Endorses Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister, Says 'He Has What the Country Needs'
Sharing the stage for the first time with Gandhi at Bihar's Samastipur, Tejashwi Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi does what he says and the country needs a prime minister like him.
File photo of Tejashwi Yadav with Rahul Gandhi.
Samastipur: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday endorsed Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the next prime minister of the country. The leader had earlier also praised the grand old party chief but had put a condition then.
Sharing the stage for the first time with Gandhi at Bihar's Samastipur, Yadav said, "The Congress president does what he says and the country needs a prime minister like him."
Praising Congress's NYAY scheme, he described it as a programme that had the potential to bring a turnaround in the country.
Gandhi on Friday called the NYAY scheme a surgical strike on poverty and asserted that the proposed minimum income guarantee programme was not populist but based on sound economics. He also sought to allay apprehensions of the middle class saying he guaranteed that the salaried people will have to pay not a single paisa from their pockets to fund the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme.
Former state minister Ashok Ram of Congress is pitted against Ramchandra Paswan, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's brother, at Samastipur (reserved seat).
Commencing his nearly 25-minute-long speech with an apology for turning up late because of a snag in his aircraft, Gandhi greeted the crowds with Ki haal chaal chhe (how are you) in the local Maithili dialect and went on to add with a smirk has not Modi looted you a lot.
