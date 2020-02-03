Tejashwi Yadav Flays Nitish Kumar for Sharing Stage With His 'Lover' Amit Shah in Delhi

Patna: Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Monday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for sharing the stage with his "mahboob" (lover) Union Minister Amit Shah while campaigning for the coming assembly polls in Delhi.

Kumar, the RJD leader said that Kumar "in his desperation to share the stage with Shah had broken all his past records of uttering lies" while addressing the campaign meetings in Delhi on Sunday.

The JD(U) chief had shared the stage with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday to stump for his party's nominees at Burari and Sangam Vihar constituencies where he claimed that Delhi government has not performed at all on any front.

"Respected Nitish Kumar ji, you shared the stage with your 'mahboob' (lover) Amit Shah ji in Delhi for the assembly election. Your political compulsion, plight and shrewdness were all evident despite your efforts to hide them.

"You broke all your past records of uttering lies in your sheer desperation to share the stage with Amit Shah in Delhi yesterday (Sunday). You were not ashamed at all in branding the national capital as a city worse than any in Bihar," Yadav said.

Taking a swipe at Kumar's regime, he wondered why "crores of Biharis" are migrating despite the 15-years of "so-called sushashan raj" (good governance) of Nitish Kumar.

"If you think that infrastructure, education and health care system of Delhi are worse than in Bihar then only God can fathom your mental state," he said. The RJD leader said the Bihar chief minister must have said in Delhi many factories and companies have been set up in Bihar and sought to know from Kumar how many youths have got employment in Bihar and how many sugar mills, rice mills and jute mills have been shut in the state.

"You can't give an account of your 15 years of governance but you went to Delhi to seek accounts of opposition's governments ... This is called defending the indefensible," Tejashwi said.

Kumar without naming Kejriwal had said at the meetings, "Some people are more interested in publicity and advertisements. Some people have the habit of praising oneself. We don't do that ... Those who got the mandate to govern Delhi did nothing".

Recounting the Nitish Kumar government's alleged failure on several fronts, the RJD leader said that 500 children died of AES in the state, besides thousands lost their lives due to heat and countless in floods.

The entire country saw the water-logging in Patna over TV, he said and reminded Kumar of the Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal in which 34 minor girls were physically assaulted under the protection and patronage of the state government.

"Instead of demanding special category status, special package for Bihar, assistance for flood victims or fighting for the state's rightful demands, you are busy in branding as 'popular' and 'great leader' those who are out to change the Constitution and are trying to snatch citizenship from its own citizens," Tejashwi said.

