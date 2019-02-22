Tejashwi Yadav Lashes Out at Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi for Accusations About Bungalow

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday lashed out at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi by whom he has been accused of having spent lavishly on decorating a government bungalow which he vacated last week following a Supreme Court order.Yadav, who had preceded Modi as the Deputy CM, taunted the latter for having, in the past, alleged splurge of public money on the official residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.He dared the BJP leader to make public details of the enormous expenditure involved in expansion of the CM house after it was vacated by his mother Rabri Devi.When Modi was in the opposition, he used to go about issuing statements accusing Kumar of spending conspicuously on decorating the CMs residence. After returning to power through back door, he is now training his guns at me, Yadav who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly told reporters.The RJD heir apparent was allotted 5, Deshratna Marg, adjacent to 1, Anne Marg where the chief minister lives, after he became deputy cm in November, 2015.After he lost the chair on account of Kumar walking out of the Grand Alliance and returning to the BJP-led NDA, in July 2017, Yadav continued to occupy the sprawling bungalow challenging the state governments order to vacate before the Patna High Court and later the Supreme Court.Modi, who moved into the bungalow on last Tuesday, has alleged wasteful expenditure of public money by Yadav who also held the building construction portfolio while in power in equipping the bungalow with 7-star facilities."I challenge Modi to get an RTI filed seeking information like how much increase has there been in the area of the CMs residence since Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad moved out of the house. How many adjoining bungalows have been subsumed into the CMs residence and how many new buildings have been constructed inside the vast compound should also be shared," he said."I would also like to point out that when I vacated 5, Deshratna Marg, I did not touch a single fitting or fixture but left behind many of my personal belongings for use by those who occupy the house after me. Unlike many BJP leaders who made sure that even brooms lying inside their ministerial bungalows were picked up while upon vacating premises," Yadav alleged.