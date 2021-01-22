'Arrest Me If You Can': Tejashwi Challenges Nitish Kumar on Bihar Govt's Social Media Ruling

Nitish Kumar who has often been seeing angry when it comes to criticism on social media has ordered action against against offensive posts against the state government in Bihar.

The state’s Economic Offences wing, which is responsible for cybercrimes has asked all sate department s to report any wrong or defamatory post against ministers, MPs, MLAs or officials, a report in NDTV said.

As soon as the matter came to light on Friday, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav threw up a challenge to the Bihar CM calling him ‘Bhishma Pitamaha of corruption’.

"The perpetrator of 60 scams, Nitish Kumar, the Bhishma Pitamaha of corruption, the protector of criminals, the weak chief of an immoral and unconstitutional government. Bihar police sells liquor. It saves the culprits while arresting the innocent,” Tejashwi said in a tweet.

He went to say that, “I challenge the Chief Minister to arrest me under this order."

Comparing the Chief Minister to Hitler, Tejashwi said, “Protesters cannot protest. Jail for those who write against the government. People are not allowed to take their complaints to the opposition leader... Nitish ji, we know you are completely tired, but have some shame."

Bihar has been one of the few states that have rarely acted against offensive views on the internet.

However, a recent order written on Thursday by the chief of the Economic Offenses Wing, Nayyar Hasnain Khan, to all secretaries in the state, changes that.

"It has come to light that certain persons and organisations have been making defamatory and offensive comments on social media against the government, respected ministers, parliamentarians, legislators, and government officials," reads Mr Khan wrote, according to the letter.

"This is against prescribed law and comes under the category of cybercrime."

The incident comes after Tejashwi Yadav constantly attacking the Bihar CM over the issues in the state.