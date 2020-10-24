Tejashwi Yadav Releases RJD Manifesto, Promises 10 Lakh Govt Jobs, Industrial Policy, Smart Villages

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav released his party manifesto for Bihar elections on Saturday, promising 10 lakh government jobs, teachers’ recruitment on war footing, a new industrial policy for the state, fair MSPs for farm produce and plans to develop smart villages.

Releasing the document, Yadav, the son of former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selectively pointing out the issues of Bihar after the PM called the Rashtriya Janata Dal's erstwhile 15-year rule as lawless.

Opening 10 lakh job opportunities in the public sector will be the calling card of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in upcoming Bihar polls. Sensing resonance among the young and the unemployed as the campaign picks up, RJD has reiterated its stand on issue in its manifesto released in Patna.

However, the NDA has mocked at the announcements being made by RJD CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav seeking to know from where the RJD will mobilise resources to fulfill the promise.

Tejaswai Yadav in all elections meetings has said that creation of 10 lakh govt jobs would be the first decision would take if he were to be elected as Chief Minister.

The RJD has also promised Minimum Support Price of crops to the farmers which will be commensurate with their expenditure. It has also promised to bring in a new industrial policy for the state and announced appointment of government teachers at the earliest. The RJD has said that no fees will be charged when applying for government jobs. He also announced his plans to develop smart villages in the state.

Targeting women voters, the party has promised a one-time help of Rs 4,000 at the time of delivery and said the remuneration of Anganwadi workers will be doubled and a free computer centre will he made available at all panchayats.

Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by counting of votes on November 10.