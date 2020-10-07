Tejashwi Yadav Writes to CM Nitish Kumar, Requests CBI Probe on FIR Against Him in Purnea Murder Case

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has been named in an FIR along with his brother Tej Pratap Yadav and four others in the murder case of a dalit leader in Purnea, on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to either order a CBI probe into the case or get him arrested for questioning. Tejashwi wrote this to the chief minister in a letter addressed to him.

An FIR was registered against Lalu Prasad’s two sons and others on Sunday in the murder case of Shakti Malik on the basis of statement of the deceased wife. Three bike-borne men had entered Malik’s house in Purnea Sunday morning when he was sleeping, and shot him in the head killing him on the spot.

After the killing, a video had gone viral in which Malik accused Tejashwi of seeking Rs 50 lakh as donation to give him party ticket to contest the poll from Raniganj seat and threatening to eliminate him if he continued with his good works in the constituency. Tejashwi, who is RJD chief ministerial candidate, wrote in the letter to the chief minister that in the capacity of Home minister of the state also, he (Kumar) can get him arrested before he files nomination for the assembly elections, in order to summon him for questioning.

He further wrote that despite ”baseless” allegations made by his party spokesmen, he believed that let the law take its own course. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police of Purnea, Vishal Sharma, said Wednesday that an FIR was registered in the case on Malik’s wife statement, but no evidence was found against any RJD leaders in course of the investigation.

The SP said seven persons have been arrested in the murder case with weapons and they were sent to jail. He said it came to light during the probe that Malik used to lend money on interest and in the event of people not returning money to him on time he used to blackmail them. Those harassed by him were behind his killing, the SP added.