Tejasvi Surya Withdraws Controversial Speech Calling for Reconversion of 'Those Who Left Hindu Fold'

After controversy over his speech calling for the “reconversion of those who left the Hindu faith”, BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday said he was “unconditionally” withdrawing his statements.

Speaking on ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’ at Sri Krishna Mutt in Karnataka’s Udipi on December 25, the Bengaluru South MP, while calling for the reconversion, had said temples and mutts must set “yearly targets” to bring people back to the Hindu faith. He had also cited delimitation as a “temporary solution” to the “numerical challenges” posed by conversions over the years.

“Only option left for the Hindus is to reconvert all those people who have gone out of the Hindu fold… I appeal that every temple and every mutt must have yearly targets to bring back people to Hindu faith," Tejasvi Surya had said.

Raking up the idea of ‘Akhand Bharat’ or undivided India, Surya had said “it is our duty” to reconvert those who converted in Pakistan. “Those who had converted in today’s Pakistan, it is our duty to reconvert them back to Hinduism. That’s when we will have geographical Pakistan back. This may seem impossible today. But some time ago, removing Article 370 and building Ram Mandir too seemed impossible.”

Coming days after alleged hate speeches against minorities made at a ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Haridwar, Surya’s statements met outrage on social media.

Contending that “certain statements” from his speech had led to “avoidable controversy”, the MP withdrew his remarks.

At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’. Certain statements from my speech has regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 27, 2021

“At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’. Certain statements from my speech has regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements,” Surya tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.