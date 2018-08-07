Tejaswi Yadav Calls for Unity of Opposition Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, Calls for a Coordination Committee

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav has pitched for the unity of opposition. He said that the challenge ahead of Rahul Gandhi was to unite the opposition parties."Rahul Gandhi has to bring everyone under one roof. My demand is that there should be a Coordination Committee to bring the forces of opposition unity together."He also questioned Nitish Kumar’s politics and his decision to join BJP by breaking the grand-alliance."We formed a grand alliance and he asked for votes against BJP. And the next thing you do is form government with BJP," Yadav said.He said that the chances of forming an alliance with Nitish Kumar are bleak as there are differences on opinions."He is with the manuwadi ideology, while we work for the society. His politics has strengthened the RSS. The same RSS that has not unfurled the tricolour in Nagpur,” he said, adding that Bihar has had a history of fighting communal forces.He accused Kumar of being power-hungry and indifferent towards the development. "How can there be development? Nitish wants his kursi. He has ditched BJP and has also ditched JDU," he said.Taking a jibe at the Bihar CM for his inaction in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases, Yadav said that the accused are known to the chief minister.He said that there protests on the shelter home rapes are not political. "The problem is huge. It is about girls being tortured. We fought for justice and demanded an SC monitored probe. The names of main accused like Brajesh Thakur were not even in the FIR,” Yadav said, implying that attempts were being made to shield the accused.