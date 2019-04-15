Tejaswini AnanthKumar Kills Rumours of Her Anti-BJP Campaign, Says Always for BJP With or Without Ticket

: Karnataka BJP vice president Tejaswini AnanthKumar Monday held a press conference in Rejoyz Hotel, Bangalore to address the rumours that she was asking her supporters to vote NOTA because she was denied the BJP ticket from the South Bangalore seat."I am always for BJP. I always said Nation First and Modi again," Tejaswini told reporters here.The BJP Karnataka State Vice president said she found out about the rumours yesterday and immediately sent a tweet to her followers to not believe the allegations. She has placed a complaint with the Election Commission and believes that the rumours were spread by the opposition to reduce BJP votes.When asked if the rumours could have been spread by her own followers who were saddened that BJP did not select her to represent South Bangalore she said that it was not possible. According to Tejaswini, since she supports the BJP those who support her also support the party.As the vice president of the saffron party’s state unit, Tejaswini assured that the party is focused on getting more votes this year, especially in Bangalore. She hopes to win all 4 seats of the Garden City.