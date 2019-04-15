English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tejaswini AnanthKumar Kills Rumours of Her Anti-BJP Campaign, Says Always for BJP With or Without Ticket
Karnataka BJP vice president Tejaswini AnanthKumar told reporters that her party and she are focused on gaining more votes this year and making Bangalore city a BJP stronghold.
File photo of Karnataka BJP vice president Tejaswini Ananthkumar
Loading...
Bangalore: Karnataka BJP vice president Tejaswini AnanthKumar Monday held a press conference in Rejoyz Hotel, Bangalore to address the rumours that she was asking her supporters to vote NOTA because she was denied the BJP ticket from the South Bangalore seat.
"I am always for BJP. I always said Nation First and Modi again," Tejaswini told reporters here.
The BJP Karnataka State Vice president said she found out about the rumours yesterday and immediately sent a tweet to her followers to not believe the allegations. She has placed a complaint with the Election Commission and believes that the rumours were spread by the opposition to reduce BJP votes.
When asked if the rumours could have been spread by her own followers who were saddened that BJP did not select her to represent South Bangalore she said that it was not possible. According to Tejaswini, since she supports the BJP those who support her also support the party.
As the vice president of the saffron party’s state unit, Tejaswini assured that the party is focused on getting more votes this year, especially in Bangalore. She hopes to win all 4 seats of the Garden City.
"I am always for BJP. I always said Nation First and Modi again," Tejaswini told reporters here.
The BJP Karnataka State Vice president said she found out about the rumours yesterday and immediately sent a tweet to her followers to not believe the allegations. She has placed a complaint with the Election Commission and believes that the rumours were spread by the opposition to reduce BJP votes.
When asked if the rumours could have been spread by her own followers who were saddened that BJP did not select her to represent South Bangalore she said that it was not possible. According to Tejaswini, since she supports the BJP those who support her also support the party.
As the vice president of the saffron party’s state unit, Tejaswini assured that the party is focused on getting more votes this year, especially in Bangalore. She hopes to win all 4 seats of the Garden City.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Pant's None Too Impressive Returns in Young ODI Career
- Game of Thrones Season 8: Best Ways to Avoid Spoilers
- Only Spoke to Him Twice: Kevin de Bruyne Opens up on Tough Life Under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea
- PUBG Mobile Ban: After Nepal, Now Iraq is Considering Banning The Popular Battle Royale Game
- Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Give Us Major Style Goals, See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results