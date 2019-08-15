Telangana Achieved 14.84 % Growth Under TRS, Says Chief Minister KCR

Hyderabad: After unfurling the tricolour to mark 73rd Independence Day on the precincts of historic Golconda Citadel, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stated that his state is "Numero Uno" in welfare sector across the county and has achieved 14.84 percent growth rate.

Rao said Telangana’s farmer policy is ideal to the nation under which, farmers who own one acre of land gets Rs 10,000. Earlier, under Rythu Bandhu Farmers’ Investment Support Scheme, farmers used to get Rs 8,000 each.

KCR, who paid tributes to Telangana martyrs, announced a six-month plan which will be implemented for the development of villages. The Chief Minister said under the new scheme, villages will get all basic facilities and will ensure economic development through community professions.

KCR who claimed that the United Nations has appreciated the Rythu Bandhu scheme, said other states are also implementing similar schemes. “We asked officials to distribute Rs 1 lakh for crop loan waiver and Rs 1.16 lakh aid for marriage of poor girls,” he said.

“TRS dispensation is making a brisk pace on growth trajectory. Our aim is to deliver fruits of development to the poor and deprived sections,” the Chief Minister said.

“Our government has set an example at the national level by completing Kaleshwaram irrigation project in just three years,” he added.

Rao also expressed hope that the government will complete the Palamur-Ranga Reddy lift project and Sitharama project will the same spirit. “With the completion of the Kaleshwaram project, we can use 400 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) waters every year and irrigate about 43 lakh acres and cater to drinking water needs,” he said.

He said that 5,700 TMC will be used additionally under Godavari river from next June which will be used for irrigating of 11 lakh acres in Palamur district.

The two-time Telangana Chief Minister said the state government has been implementing several flagship programs like Mission Bhagiratha to give safe potable waters to rural people and filled up lakes and water bodies under Mission Akatiya.

Rao also said the government is providing double amount of pensions and two-bedroom housing facility to the poor. The TRS Government is making rapid strides in all sectors with a focus on corruption-free, speedy and transparent governance, he added.

