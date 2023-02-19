Upping the ante, YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Sunday referred to Telangana as the “Afghanistan of India” and called Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao its “Taliban”.

Sharmila was taken into preventive custody in Mahabubabad district after a case was registered against her for making alleged derogatory remarks against BRS MLA Banoth Shankar Naik.

“He (Telangana CM KCR) is a dictator, he is a tyrant, there is no Indian Constitution in Telangana, there is only KCR’s Constitution. Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban,” ANI quoted Sharmila as saying.

Sharmila has been moved to Hyderabad by the police to avoid any law and order problems in the town of Mahabubabad. Sharmila, daughter of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and sister of current AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, launched the YSRTP in July 2021 and began padyatra later that year.

A local BRS leader approached police accusing Sharmila of ‘insulting’ the legislator belonging to the ST community, through her comments during her ongoing state-wide padayatra ‘Praja Prasthanam’ in Mahabubabad district on Saturday. Based on the complaint, the YSRTP leader was booked under relevant sections of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police said they have cancelled permission for the foot march citing the law and order situation, as her statement triggered protests by BRS workers, demanding action against Sharmila.

Sharmila’s padayatra has currently covered over 3,800 km and will complete 4,111 kms when it reaches Palair in Khammam district next month. The padayatra began on October 20, 2021 from Chevella.

