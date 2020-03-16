English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Telangana Assembly Adopts Resolution Against CAA, NPR & NRC

File photo of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said members were concerned over the proposed implementation of the National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution against the CAA, NPR and the NRC. It urged the Centre to amend the Citizenship Amendment Act "to remove all references to any religion, or to any foreign country" in view of apprehensions among a large section of people in India.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said members were concerned over the proposed implementation of the National Population Register and National Register of Citizens, "which may result in exclusion of a large number of people”.

It urged the Telangana government to take all necessary steps to safeguard the people of the state from exercises such as NPR and NRC.

