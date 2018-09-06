GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Telangana Assembly Dissolved, KCR Announces Candidates for 105 Constituencies

The chief minister said candidates for the remaining 14 constituencies will be announced soon, adding that only two sitting candidates were denied tickets.

IANS

Updated:September 6, 2018, 6:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Telangana Assembly Dissolved, KCR Announces Candidates for 105 Constituencies
File photo of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Loading...
Hyderabad: Hours after dissolution of the Telangana state assembly on Thursday, the ruling TRS announced candidates for 105 constituencies.

Caretaker chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao released the list of candidates at a news conference at the party headquarters. He said only two sitting candidates were denied tickets.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said candidates for the remaining 14 constituencies will be announced soon. He was addressing the media a couple of hours after the cabinet meeting, which recommended dissolution of the assembly to pave way for early polls. Governor ESL Narasimhan accepted the recommendation.

KCR was confident that fresh elections to the state assembly would be held in November. "There is no confusion over this," he said, adding that he has already spoken to the chief election commissioner and requested him to hold the polls at the earliest.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say

Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...