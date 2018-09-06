English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana Assembly Dissolved, KCR Announces Candidates for 105 Constituencies
The chief minister said candidates for the remaining 14 constituencies will be announced soon, adding that only two sitting candidates were denied tickets.
File photo of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: Hours after dissolution of the Telangana state assembly on Thursday, the ruling TRS announced candidates for 105 constituencies.
Caretaker chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao released the list of candidates at a news conference at the party headquarters. He said only two sitting candidates were denied tickets.
KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said candidates for the remaining 14 constituencies will be announced soon. He was addressing the media a couple of hours after the cabinet meeting, which recommended dissolution of the assembly to pave way for early polls. Governor ESL Narasimhan accepted the recommendation.
KCR was confident that fresh elections to the state assembly would be held in November. "There is no confusion over this," he said, adding that he has already spoken to the chief election commissioner and requested him to hold the polls at the earliest.
