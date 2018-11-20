GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Telangana Assembly Polls: Filing of Nomination Papers Concludes, About 3,000 Candidates to Fight from 119 Constituencies

The Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies.

Janardhan Veluru | News18

Updated:November 20, 2018, 12:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: The filing of nomination papers for the Telangana assembly elections ended on Monday, with poll officers pegging the number of candidates at around 3,000.

Under the 'Praja Kutami', Congress, TJS, TDP and CPI have entered into a seat-sharing agreement to fight elections together. As per the deal, Congress has to contest from 94 seats, TDP from 14 seats, TJS from eight and CPI from three seats. The candidates of ruling TRS candidates will be contesting from all 119 constituencies.

The process of filing of nomination papers began on November 12. The scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on Tuesday and the last day for withdrawal is November 22.

The Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
