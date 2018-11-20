English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana Assembly Polls: Filing of Nomination Papers Concludes, About 3,000 Candidates to Fight from 119 Constituencies
The Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Hyderabad: The filing of nomination papers for the Telangana assembly elections ended on Monday, with poll officers pegging the number of candidates at around 3,000.
Under the 'Praja Kutami', Congress, TJS, TDP and CPI have entered into a seat-sharing agreement to fight elections together. As per the deal, Congress has to contest from 94 seats, TDP from 14 seats, TJS from eight and CPI from three seats. The candidates of ruling TRS candidates will be contesting from all 119 constituencies.
The process of filing of nomination papers began on November 12. The scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on Tuesday and the last day for withdrawal is November 22.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
