Telangana BJP Chief Arrest: Amid Restrictions, JP Nadda Participates in 'Peace Rally' in Hyderabad

Amid police restrictions, BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue here as part of the party's "peace rally" in protest against the arrest of BJP's Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. High drama prevailed on Tuesday evening as Nadda arrived at the city airport to participate in the party rally but police denied permission for holding it in view of COVID-19-related prohibitory orders.

Nadda told reporters at the airport that city joint commissioner of police Kartikeya met him and told him that the COVID-19 norms should be adhered to and that no permission was accorded for the event. Nadda said he told the police official that he would follow all COVID-19 norms and go to Mahatma Gandhi's statue accordingly, in a democratic way.

Asserting that he would follow COVID-19 norms, Nadda said he requested the police official to make necessary arrangements so that he can pay his respects at Mahatma Gandhi's statue as per the norms. The police official, however, expressed his inability saying he had no permission for it, he said.

"I said you wanted me to adopt the norms and I adopted the norms. I will go as per the norms. They can tell me where they feel that I am not following it. I will fulfil if there is any shortcoming in following the norms." "But, I will go to pay my respects at Gandhiji's statue in a democratic way and within the system," Nadda said. The rally to "save democracy in Telangana" was organised at Mahatma Gandhi statue at Secunderabad here to protest the arrest of BJP's Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Kumar, whose planned protest was foiled on Sunday night for alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines, was arrested in Karimnager on various charges including violation of provisions of the Disaster Management Act and IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and remanded to judicial custody. Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, was arrested when he planned to undertake a 'Jagarana' protest, a night vigil, in solidarity with teachers and other government employees against a state government order on introducing a zonal system in the allocation of jobs.

The city police announced earlier in the day that the rally does not have permission in view of the prohibitory orders issued by the state government against rallies and public meetings to check the spread of coronavirus. Nadda is scheduled to participate in the three-day coordination meeting of RSS and various organisations inspired by the Sangh from Thursday.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, who also took part in the rally, asserted that the BJP would continue its struggle in a democratic way against the TRS government.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.