Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay to launch 'Padayatra' from Owaisi's Constituency from August 9

Bharatiya Janata Party-BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay will be launching his ‘Padayatra’ from August 9 covering several assembly constitutions in the state.

The yatra will start on August 9 at Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar in the old city of Hyderabad which is the Parliament constituency of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Speaking in the party’s executive committee meeting Sanjay announced that the Padayatra will continue for 55 days for 750 kilometres and ends on October 2 with a public meeting in Huzurabad.

After the resignation of former Minister Etela Rajender to his legislature membership, the Huzurabad segment to face the by-elections and the schedule not yet announced.

Rajender was sacked from the cabinet on land grabbing allegations later, he resigned to TRS membership and joined BJP.

“With the Inspiration of the Quit India movement, we will send out the TRS from the government and hoist Safran flag on Golkonda fort aiming democratic Telangana. We will expose the corruption and anarchy of ministers and MLAs in public." Sanjay said.

He also stated that the complete details will be revealed after discussing in the general body meeting of the party.

According to the sources, on the first day, the Yatra will start at Bhagya Laxmi temple and runs through Begumbazar-Nampally-Bapughat to the Aremaisamma Temple.

They also said that the trek of 15-20 km will be made every day and will continue through Rangareddy, Medak, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar districts.

The BJP has decided to set up several committees for the success of the program. The party has said that the Sanjay Padayatra will continue in all the constituencies of the Huzurabad constituency.

