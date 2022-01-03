CHANGE LANGUAGE
Telangana BJP Chief Planning to Stage Protest Taken in Police Custody for Violating Covid Norms
Telangana BJP Chief Planning to Stage Protest Taken in Police Custody for Violating Covid Norms

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar taken into custody for violating Covid norms. (File photo: ANI)

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the government order hurts the interests of teachers and other government employees regarding their transfer.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who planned to stage a protest, was taken into custody by the police in Karimnagar on Sunday for allegedly violating the state government’s guidelines to check Covid spread. The MP from Karimnagar had planned to undertake ‘jagarana’ at his office in the town between 9 pm on Sunday to 5 am on Monday against a state government order number 317 that concerns introducing a zonal system in the allocation of jobs.

Kumar alleged that the government order hurts the interests of teachers and other government employees regarding their transfer. He was taken into police custody in the night.

According to the police, there was no official request for permission to hold the protest and the gathering of party workers was against the guidelines issued by the Central and state governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Asserting that the protest was to be held peacefully following Covid norms, Kumar found fault with the TRS government over the police action.

“Why were the Covid norms not implemented in the events of the ruling TRS leaders?" he posed.

first published:January 03, 2022, 10:07 IST