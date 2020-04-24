Telangana BJP Chief Stages Hunger Protest in Support of Farmers, Demand MSP be Paid to Them

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief of Telangana unit Bandi Sanjay on Friday took up a day-long hunger protest, till 5 PM, at the party office here in support of farmers.

Sanjay, who is also an MP from Karimgnagar, sought that farmers be offered the minimum support price (MSP) for their farm products. He accused the state government of encouraging middle men who do not purchase the farm produce and deny paying the MSP.

He urged the government to come to the farmers' rescue as they were in big distress. The government has to plunge into immediate action to help farmers as they have stayed in the markets for days to sell their products, Sanjay fumed.

The BJP leader said that farmers in a market in Sircilla district set their crops on fire as they were not being paid the MSP. He expressed concern over farmers being caught in a chaos and alleged that the situation has arisen due to failure of officials who act as middlemen. He also slammed the officials for threatening the farmers.

Taking a dig at the TRS-led state government, Sanjay asked ministers to make a field visit to know the ground reality and the problems faced by the farmers.

He said that the government made tall claims on farmers but failed to provide minimum facilities to them at both Indira Kranti Patham (IKP) and purchase centres.

He also alleged that the police are filing cases against the farmers in spite of them abiding by the lockdown norms while staging protests.