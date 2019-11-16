Telangana BJP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi after SC Verdict

Hyderabad: Lashing out at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for baseless charges on Rafale Deal, Telangana BJP Chief, K Lakshman on Saturday sought an apology from him.

Lakshman took a dig at the Congress for being caught up in a mud of corruption and making allegations against the Rafale deal.

Along with a group of BJP leaders, Lakshman staged a protest at Tank Bund as part of BJP’s nation-wide call against Rahul Gandhi for his campaign against the rafale deal and the Centre.

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a clean chit to the centre on the Rafale Deal.

