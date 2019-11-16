Telangana BJP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi after SC Verdict
Along with a group of BJP leaders, Lakshman staged a protest at Tank Bund as part of BJP’s nation-wide call against Rahul Gandhi for his campaign against the rafale deal and the Centre.
Representative image/PTI
Hyderabad: Lashing out at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for baseless charges on Rafale Deal, Telangana BJP Chief, K Lakshman on Saturday sought an apology from him.
Lakshman took a dig at the Congress for being caught up in a mud of corruption and making allegations against the Rafale deal.
Along with a group of BJP leaders, Lakshman staged a protest at Tank Bund as part of BJP’s nation-wide call against Rahul Gandhi for his campaign against the rafale deal and the Centre.
The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a clean chit to the centre on the Rafale Deal.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh, Hindustani Bhau Lock Horns During Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar Task
- Kim Kardashian Meets Rodney Reed After Texas Court Stays His Execution
- Enjoying Retired Life, Don't Want to Play Throughout Year: Yuvraj Singh
- Jawa Perak Bobber Launched in India at Rs 1.95 Lakh, Gets BS-VI Engine
- TV Actress Accuses Jr Artist of Rape, Sidharth-Devoleena's Fight Take Romantic Turn in Bigg Boss 13