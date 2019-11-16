Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Telangana BJP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi after SC Verdict

Along with a group of BJP leaders, Lakshman staged a protest at Tank Bund as part of BJP’s nation-wide call against Rahul Gandhi for his campaign against the rafale deal and the Centre.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:November 16, 2019, 8:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Telangana BJP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi after SC Verdict
Representative image/PTI

Hyderabad: Lashing out at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for baseless charges on Rafale Deal, Telangana BJP Chief, K Lakshman on Saturday sought an apology from him.

Lakshman took a dig at the Congress for being caught up in a mud of corruption and making allegations against the Rafale deal.

Along with a group of BJP leaders, Lakshman staged a protest at Tank Bund as part of BJP’s nation-wide call against Rahul Gandhi for his campaign against the rafale deal and the Centre.

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a clean chit to the centre on the Rafale Deal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram