Telangana BJP MLA Resigns from Party to Focus on 'Gau Raksha'

T Raja Singh Lodh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in the Assembly, said in a video message posted on a social networking site that he has forwarded his resignation letter to Telangana BJP president K Laxman.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2018, 8:04 AM IST
File photo of BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh. (Video grab)
Hyderabad: Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh said that he has tendered his resignation to the party, alleging that it was not providing any support for 'gau raksha' (cow protection).

Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in the Assembly, said in a video message posted on a social networking site that he has forwarded his resignation letter to Telangana BJP president K Laxman.

"For me Hindu dharma and cow protection are priorities, and politics comes later. For 'gau raksha', I have resigned from the BJP. I brought up the issue in the Assembly many times, but the party did not provide any support," he said on Sunday.

"...I and my team of 'gau rakshaks' will hit the streets and stop slaughter of cows in the state," he added.

Singh, who has been booked several times by police for his controversial statements and speeches, said, "For cow protection...we will kill or we will die. Our aim is to see that cows are not slaughtered."

Singh said he did not want to put the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in any trouble, so decided to resign from it.

